BETTER Brix Distribution - 5 Years In The Valley And Growing

BETTER BRiX Distribution, an insulated concrete form (ICF), rigid foam insulation and accessories distribution business, based in Central Washington, supplying builders, contractors and with LOGiXTM Brands products. BETTER BRiX is striving to educate contractors, tradespeople and homeowners on the convenience, and saving advantages of using insulated concrete forms, graphite infused rigid foam, and laminated rigid foam products to meet customer demand and new code requirements for energy efficient projects. ICF and rigid foam products by LOGiXTM Brands continue to improve the products offered for the building industry. Introducing the most recent ICF product, ELEMENT ICF, to the market this spring/summer in the United States and Canada.BETTER BRiX distributes all LOGiXTM Brands products, which offers a variety of Rigid Foam Insulation board, ICF and other unique products, including:.HEAT SHEET for continuous insulation and installing under slab radiant floor heat.HEAT SHEET HEAVY for commercial radiant floor heat and Radon Mitigation.CHROME graphite infused rigid foam.HALO SUBTERRA laminated CHROME continuous insulation for below grade.HALO EXTERRA laminated CHROME continuous insulation for exterior walls.HALO INTERRA laminated CHROME continuous insulation for interiors.LOGiXTM/ELEMENT ICF for Foundations, Stem walls, basements, and entire structures.FORTRUSS for suspended concrete floors over basements, safe rooms, vaults, and between floors of hotels, hospitals, etc.BETTER BRiX is also offering products and accessories for contractors from these manufacturers:.EZ SLAB for insulated commercial mono-pour foundation stem walls and slabs.FAB FORM/ZONT ALIGNMENT for footings, stem wall and ICF forms and alignment.GIRAFFE ALIGNMENT for ICF and FORTRUSS alignment and shoring.HUB HYDRONICS for under floor radiant heat systemsThese products and accessories can be used together to build better systems and structures. BETTER BRiX strives to educate customers, contractors and building code officials about Insulated Concrete Form (ICF) and rigid foam insulation options to build sustainable higher quality projects throughout the Pacific Northwest. From their hub in Yakima WA, BETTER BRiX Distribution is an Authorized Dealer for LOGiX Brands and many other products and accessories for ICF and standard form construction projects and is rapidly expanding throughout the region.

