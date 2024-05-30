Ryan Rackley Partners With Successbooks® To Co-Author Influence And Impact With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ryan Rackley

SCOTTSDALE, CA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a publishing deal with Ryan Rackley, a seasoned professional negotiator with over 25 years of experience, for the upcoming book, Influence and Impact. Ryan Rackley joins forces with Chris Voss and other leading professionals in this highly anticipated exploration of the power of persuasion and influence in the business world.

Ryan Rackley has devoted his career to advocating for those at the negotiation table where the odds are often stacked against them. His meticulous preparation, tireless efforts, laser-focused intensity, and passionate dedication to making a positive difference have defined his approach to negotiation. Ryan's unique skills in conflict resolution and his relentless pursuit of knowledge within the realm of human influence have shaped his remarkable career.

Ryan's career trajectory is distinctive. He began his journey in a regional bank, gaining an in-depth understanding of operations, technology modernization, and the application of power and influence. He then transitioned to the architecture and sales side of negotiations, an experience that provided him with invaluable insights and a deep sense of empathy for the pressures faced during negotiations. Now, as a Partner at a prestigious boutique management consulting firm, Ryan leads and mentors a team of specialized technology contract negotiation consultants. He has personally negotiated over 500 major bank and credit union technology contracts, creating billions in measurable outcomes.

Ryan is an influential thought leader in the industry, regularly evangelizing his concepts through webinars, executive roundtables, and as a sought-after speaker at industry conferences. He is a named whitepaper author and has been recognized as a top innovative thinker by Windows IT Pro magazine. As a contributing author for GonzoBanker, his expertise in technology contract negotiations has been widely published in various industry periodicals.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Ryan holds 12 technical certifications and a certification in Executive Presence and Leadership from The Wharton School. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from the prestigious Washburn University.

For more information or to contact Ryan Rackley, visit:

linkedin/in/rackley-ryan

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact, inviting readers worldwide to benefit from the collective wisdom and diverse insights of Ryan Rackley, Chris Voss, and an esteemed group of authors.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here