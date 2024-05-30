Angel Storm Collaborates With Successbooks® To Co-Author Influence And Impact With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angel Storm

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Angel Storm, founder of The Manifold Mind and renowned expert in overcoming narcissistic abuse, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the highly anticipated book, Influence and Impact, alongside the esteemed Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe.

Angel Storm is a beacon of hope and a trailblazer who transforms adversity into triumph. Since founding The Manifold Mind in 2018, she has dedicated herself to empowering individuals to overcome the throes of narcissistic abuse. With her expertise drawn from helping hundreds over seven years, Angel developed the Narcissistic Detox Intensive, a program distilled from her vast experience to deliver the quintessence of recovery.

Her dedication extends into the entrepreneurial realm with The Manifold Marketplace, providing guidance to budding entrepreneurs on starting strong and sustainable businesses. Angel's passion for entrepreneurship is matched by her unwavering commitment to helping others achieve their personal and professional goals.

Angel's impressive academic background includes a Ph.D. in Conflict Analysis and Resolution, an M.A. in International Security, and a B.Sc. in Human Development. Her professional journey is further adorned with a six-year tenure as a US Army Civil Affairs Specialist, during which she attended the esteemed Defense Language Institute, adding Russian to her linguistic repertoire.

Her service to the nation continued beyond her military service, contributing as an adviser, linguist, intelligence analyst, and social scientist. She patrolled the intellectual front lines alongside the US Special Forces in Afghanistan and advised the US Central Command, accumulating 13 years of distinguished service with the US Department of Defense.

Angel is a connoisseur of cultures, having traversed numerous countries to study, advise, and touch lives. Her personal passions include reveling in nature, cherishing family moments, indulging in culinary arts, and maintaining a robust lifestyle of learning. Above all, she strives to serve and honor King Jesus in all aspects of her life.

In Influence and Impact, Angel Storm will bring her extensive experience and insights into the power of persuasion in business, making this book an essential read for professionals seeking to enhance their influence and effectiveness in various fields.

Visit to discover how you can step into the light of freedom and renewal.

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact and invites readers to explore the art of persuasion alongside Angel Storm, Chris Voss, and their esteemed team of authors. This collaboration promises to deliver valuable strategies and wisdom to help readers navigate the complexities of business and personal interactions with greater confidence and success.

