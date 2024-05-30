Fairport Convention It All Came Round Again: Onstage And On Air 1982-1998 Deluxe Boxset To Be Released July 26, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairport - It All Came Round Again: Onstage and On Air 1982-1998

Fairport Convention

Madfish

To be released on Madfish July 26, 2024

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Reissue specialists Madfish are proud to present the Fairport Convention“It All Came Around Again: Onstage and On Air 1982-90” deluxe boxset.For the first time ever, fans can experience the timeless magic of Fairport Convention's second Golden age all in one place with this meticulously crafted and comprehensive package.With access to hours of live performances both on stage at Cropredy and in session on the BBC, this bespoke Madfish offering, curated by Bert Jansch/John McLaughlin biographer Colin Harper, is the definitive tribute to the legendary British folk-rock band's enduring legacy.The Fairport Convention legend was forged between 1967 and 1979 – 12 years, 16 albums, umpteen line-ups and four exhausted people at the end of it. In August 1980, the last line-up – Simon Nicol, Dave Swarbrick, Dave Pegg and Bruce Rowland – reunited for a day in a farmer's field in Cropredy, Oxfordshire, establishing the iconic 'Fairport's Cropredy Convention' festival in the process. Five relatively quiet years passed by before, in 1985 and by popular demand, a new recording and touring Fairport Convention assembled around Peggy and Simon. Everything moved up a gear. There would be four new albums by 1990 and BBC Radio welcomed the reborn folk-rockers with remarkable regularity.Watch the Trailer:INCLUDED INSIDE:*Limited edition 11CD + DVD set with 60-page book and slipcase*Reproduction memorabilia signed by four members of the legendary 1970 Full House line-up: Richard Thompson, Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg, Dave Mattacks*Live at Cropredy Festival 1982–84 and 1986–87 plus BBC concerts and studio sessions*Guest performances from Ralph McTell, June Tabor, Ian Anderson & Martin Barre (Jethro Tull)*134 audio tracks – 57 previously unreleased* Over 100 minutes of BBC DVD content including three bonus sessions from 1972–76Mastering is by the mighty Eroc and the 60-page booklet features an extensive new essay by Kate Bush/John Martyn biographer Graeme Thomson, new appreciations by Fairport biographers Patrick Humphries and Nigel Schofield, vintage interview features by Colin Irwin and Mat Snow and superb photography from Dave Peabody.The Fairport Convention“It All Came Round Again: Onstage And On Air 1982-1990'' Boxset will be released on Madfish on 26th July. Pre-order here: Madfish ( )Press inquiries:

