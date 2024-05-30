Appointments To Crossroads4hope's Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BEDMINSTER, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crossroads4Hope, A of Cancer Support (CR4H), is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees. These leaders will bring fresh perspectives and diverse expertise to the organization as it works to increase its reach and positive impact on all those who are impacted, closing gaps in care, and providing emotional and social support that is fundamental to people who are diagnosed, their families and caregivers no matter who they are or where they live at no charge.“I'm honored to welcome Joel Beetsch, Michael Schoen, and Simone Sloan to our board of trustees,” said Amy Sutton, Chief Executive Officer of Crossroads4Hope.“Cancer creates an unimaginable burden on people's lives and families. Most lack access to the very resources and support they need during a health crisis due to gaps in care that can put their quality of life and treatment at risk. We are excited to have Joel, Michael, and Simone join our team at this critical point in our history, lending their invaluable leadership experience and perspective to our board and subsequently to our organization.”Joel BeetschVice President, U.S. Public Affairs, GileadJoel Beetsch is a corporate affairs executive in the biopharmaceutical industry, focusing on patient-centered corporate strategy. He collaborates with patient, provider, payer, and policy organizations to enhance patient access to healthcare solutions and medical innovations. With 25 years in the industry, Dr. Beetsch has held various medical and corporate affairs positions. He is passionate about patient-focused care coordination, health policy, and innovative patient access strategies. Prior to joining the board, he actively participated in CR4H's Committee to Advance Healthcare Partnerships.Joel earned his Doctorate in Neurobiology/Biochemistry from the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University and completed further training at the Washington University School of Medicine.Michael SchoenStrategic Advisor and Special Assistant to the CEO, BeiGeneMichael joined BeiGene in 2017 and serves as Strategic Advisor and Special Assistant to the CEO, overseeing Global IT, Global Workplace Services, and U.S. Government Affairs. Michael also represents BeiGene on the board of Pi Health Inc., an oncology-focused health technology company that spun off from BeiGene in 2024.Before BeiGene, Michael served as Managing Director at Scotiabank, leading debt capital markets and derivative solutions for Latin America and the Caribbean. He has also worked at Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, and Lehman Brothers.Michael graduated from MIT with a Bachelor of Science in Management. He is Chairman of the Board of Directors for HealthCare Chaplaincy Network, Inc., and serves on the Board of Trustees of BioNJ.Simone SloanCEO, Your Choice CoachSimone Sloan is an executive coach, business strategist, and facilitator who partners with executives to align company programs with organizational goals for long-term business success. She specializes in emotional intelligence, inclusive leadership, and business strategy.Simone has corporate experience in the U.S. and abroad. She has coached professionals in industries such as pharmaceutical, financial, real estate, media, healthcare, nonprofit, and retail sectors. Simone successfully launched and led products and services, implemented programs for stakeholders across the globe, and developed and trained sales and medical teams. She has previously held key positions in marketing, communication, medical affairs, promotional regulatory / compliance, customer service, and global business strategy.Simone holds an MBA and B.S. in Pharmacy from Howard University. She obtained her coaching certificate at Accomplishment Coaching and is certified by the International Coaching Federation. She is co-author of the books: Achieving Results, 30-Day Challenge, and Leadership Without Borders."We are thrilled to welcome these distinguished individuals to our Board of Trustees," said Ralph Weaver, Board Chair of Crossroads4Hope. "Their collective experience and dedication to our desire to increase access to support that is fundamental to patients and families facing cancer will be instrumental to us as we fulfill our promise to the community to take on the cancer journey with all those who are impacted.”About Crossroads4Hope, A Network of Cancer SupportCrossroads4Hope was founded as an independent 501(c)(3) in 2001 by four New Jersey women to ensure that all people affected by cancer had access to support that was fundamental in their cancer journey and accessible at no charge. Today, the organization reaches people in 45 states and four countries. We are THE safe space to turn first to restore one's whole being and family. We embrace all people touched by cancer-people who are diagnosed at any age and their loved ones-providing resources and evidence-based programs of support, education, wellbeing, and hope. Our MyGo2Support program, a 24/7 direct to mobile digital support platform, offers personalized resources and support throughout the cancer journey, connecting individuals to our clinical team when needed. No matter who you are or where you live, Crossroads4Hope is what comes next when cancer impacts you and your family. Learn more at crossroads4hope, call 908-658-5400 or email ....

