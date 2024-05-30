B2i Digital Supports Maxim Group's Virtual Conference: Navigating The Intersection Of TMT And Business In The AI Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

B2i Digital Sponsors and Provides Marketing Support for Maxim Group's Virtual Conference: "Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era"

Maxim Group's Conference, "Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era," is a B2i Digital Featured Conference

Supporting Maxim Group's Virtual Investor series aligns with B2i Digital's mission to connect companies and investors

- David Shapiro, CEO of B2i DigitalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital, Inc. is sponsoring and providing digital marketing support for Maxim Group's virtual conference, "Charting the Course: Navigating the Intersection of TMT and Business in the AI Era," scheduled for June 4-5, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET.The event, hosted on Maxim Group's M-Vest platform, will feature discussions with over 40 companies in the technology, media, and telecom (TMT) sector. It will explore how emerging growth companies are leveraging new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future.As part of this collaboration, B2i Digital will create digital profiles at for select participating companies presenting at the conference. These profiles will highlight the companies' innovations and growth strategies in the evolving TMT landscape, allowing investors to learn more about each company before the event."We look forward to supporting Maxim Group's conference on the intersection of TMT and business in the AI era," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our digital profiles will provide valuable insights on the participating companies and help facilitate engaging discussions during the event."The virtual conference, led by Maxim Group Senior Analysts, will delve into thought-provoking topics such as how emerging growth companies leverage AI across industries like drones, IoT, gaming, and more. Attendees can sign up for free membership on Maxim Group's M-Vest platform and register at to access the live discussions and request 1-on-1 meetings with presenting companies.B2i Digital leverages digital marketing technologies to connect investors with innovative companies. This event aligns with B2i's mission to foster productive conversations between companies and interested investors.B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is a marketing sponsor of the Maxim Group 2024 Virtual Conference series. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. is not an affiliate of Maxim Group, LLC, and is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Maxim Group in any capacity.Maxim Group has not reviewed and approved the content contained on the b2idigital website. Content about any specific company was provided and approved by that company or was available in the public domain. B2I DIGITAL, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy of the information contained herein. No content contained herein shall be considered an offer to solicit the sale of any security.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies to tell a company's story to retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to bring the most relevant investors to each company based on its sector, stage in its capital markets evolution, and overall company story. The company was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer for Maxim Group LLC and its investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Maxim GroupMaxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities, and wealth management firm headquartered in mid-town Manhattan. Maxim was formed in 2002 as a spin-off of the U.S. subsidiary of the global investment firm Investec. The firm provides a comprehensive array of financial services, including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB).Forward-Looking StatementsSome of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering and the expected timing of the closing of the offering. Although Maxim Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Maxim Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.Maxim Group Contact Information:Maxim GroupCorporate Headquarters300 Park Ave, 16th FloorNew York, NY 10022800.724.0761...

