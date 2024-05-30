Eager 2 Run 5K Walk/Run To Host Inaugural Eager 2 Run Cup Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Benefits Local and Non-profit Organizations

LAKEWOOD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eager 2 Run is pleased to announce the first-ever Eager 2 Run Cup, a team-based challenge debuting at its annual 5K walk/run event on June 8th in Lakewood, NY. This new Cup competition encourages schools and businesses to form teams, promoting community spirit, healthy living, and friendly competition.Event Highlights:Registration: Open now through race day at eager2run or in person at the event.Participation Options: In-person and virtual participation are available.Ages 14 and under: Participate for FREE, must still registerDate: June 8, 2024.Time: 9 a.m.Location: Buddy Brewster's Chautauqua MallFree E2M (Eager 2 Motivate) Fitness Meetup: 45-minute HIIT workout following the 5K, led by E2M Fitness Coaches.Social and Packet Pick-up: June 7th, 5-8 PM at Southern Tier Brewing Company.The Eager 2 Run Cup:Team Formation: Schools and businesses can join existing teams or create new ones during registration.Awards:Top three schools with the highest participation: Scholarships for student-athletes (Eager Award).Best-represented team: Eager Cup.Best-dressed team: Spirit Cup."The Eager 2 Run event is not just a race; it's a celebration of community, fitness, and giving back," said Jeff Witherspoon, founder of E2M and E2R. "We're introducing the Eager 2 Run Cup to encourage team participation and make this year's event even more impactful. We're excited to donate to the Southwestern Central School District Track Program and student-athletes."E2M has pledged to donate $5,000 to Community Helping Hands, a faith-based non-profit that offers services such as workforce development and operates a thrift store.Shawn Whitmer, the operations director, expressed his gratitude, saying, "Community Helping Hands is incredibly grateful for the $5,000 donation from E2M. This generous contribution will directly support our mission to provide food, clothing, and other essential resources to those in need in our community."Registration and Information:Website: eager2run/Email: ...Sponsorship/Vendor Inquiries: Brent Raabe, Director of Development, ...Proceeds:$2,500 in donations from E2R, including:$1,000 to Southwestern Track Club.$500 scholarships to three schools based on participation.$5,000 from E2M to Community Helping Hands.Join us for the Eager 2 Run 5K and E2M Meetup, let's celebrate community and wellness together!For media inquiries contact:Richelle Carey, Media Relations Director, ..., 346-800-3102Jessica Lopez, Media Relations Manager, ..., 863-241-8367About Eager2Motivate Fitness:E2M Fitness is a virtual fitness enterprise with its comprehensive workout and nutrition plans. Their core mission is to cultivate sustainable, healthy lifestyles through meticulously crafted regimens adaptable for individuals at all fitness levels, whether at home or in the gym. E2M Fitness offers meal plans entirely free of supplements, empowering participants to craft nourishing meals, complemented by weekly live cooking classes for added guidance and inspiration. With a dedication to holistic well-being, E2M Fitness guides individuals towards their fitness goals, where motivation converges with tangible results. Founded in 2016, E2M has more than 215,000 members. E2M is a Veteran-owned Small Business.About Eager2Run (E2R):Eager2Run (E2R) is a dynamic extension of Eager2Motivate (E2M), focusing on integrating virtual fitness with real-world running events. These gatherings allow E2M's online community to connect in person, enhancing their training with competitive and social elements while supporting local causes. Each E2R event promotes fitness, community engagement, and charitable contributions, demonstrating E2M's commitment to holistic health and active community involvement. For more information on upcoming races, visit Eager2Run's official website.About Words Warriors LLC:The Words Warriors LLC team helps business leaders and government officials thrive with precise communication across cultures through our specialized translation services, executive communication advice and coaching, and bridge-building between American and Iraqi Kurdistan companies. Words Warriors is an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with offices in New York City and Erbil, Iraq. Words Warriors clients history includes: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan, and Strategic Insight Group.

