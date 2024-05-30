Adrian Pokharel, Candidate For Virginia's 10Th District, Announces Assault Rifle Turn-In And Call For Sensible Gun Laws

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GAINESVILLE, VIRGINIA, U.S.A., May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adrian Pokharel, a U.S. combat veteran and candidate for the U.S. in Virginia's 10th District, is taking a bold stand on gun safety. On June 3rd at 3:00 PM, he will turn in his assault rifle to the local police. Pokharel emphasized the need for sensible gun laws, including background checks and waiting periods. He will retain his military firearm pistol, securely locked at home.Adrian Pokharel calls on all Americans to join a movement prioritizing public safety over for a better future for our children. Adrian is urging The White House, the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Virginia and all Democrats to participate in a movement to urge citizens to turn in assault rifles. "We politicians need to practice what we preach," Pokharel stated.Highlighting the severity of gun violence in the U.S., Pokharel pointed out that Americans are 26 times more likely to be shot and killed than those in other high-income countries. "Every day, 327 people are shot in the United States. Of those, on average, 117 will die."Learn more about Adrian Pokharel at and for the latest information follow Adrian Pokharal on X / Twitter atAdrian Pokharel is a retired member of the United States Army and former NSA & CIA Officer. Use of his military rank, job titles, and images in uniform does not imply endorsement by the Department of the Army, the Department of Defense, the National Security Agency or the Central Intelligence Agency.

