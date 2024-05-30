Parents Forum Seeks To Make Parenting Education Universal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Parents Forum, recognizing Global Day of Parents, June 1st, welcomes support from the IFPE and NPEN to Make Parenting Education Universal.

- Djamel Bekkai, Parents Forum DirectorCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Federation for Parent Education (IFPE ) based in Paris and the National Parenting Education in the US (NPEN ) have both offered support for“Make Parenting Education Universal,” Parents Forum's statement submitted to the UN Economic and Social Council. The statement, to be considered at ECOSOC's July 2024 High-Level Segment, calls for parenting education to be made available, accessible, affordable and attractive to all parents and caregivers in order to support children's wellbeing and healthy development from birth through young adulthood.Parents Forum director Djamel Bekkai said,“We invite other parenting education programs, parent advocacy and child welfare organizations, health care and educational institutions, faith communities, businesses and others to support our call.”Casting a wide net with the initiative, Parents Forum, a 30-year-old non-profit based in Cambridge, Mass., seeks to raise awareness among parents and community leaders in all sectors – especially among policymakers – of the value of positive and preventive support for parents and others in parenting roles. Youth mental health, a serious and long-standing concern, is now in crisis. Individual and society-wide responses, too often problem-oriented, need to adopt a prevention focus in both practice and policy.Parents Forum also invites inquiries about becoming a Parents Forum partner to implement, in their own setting, the program's unique, evidence-informed question-based curriculum. Inquiries to ....

