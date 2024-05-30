BRIDGETOWER AND ICTI TO LAUNCH PIONEERING BLOCKCHAIN AND AI SOLUTIONS ACROSS GPU POWERED SUPERCOMPUTERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bridgetower CEO Cory PughBOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bridgetower Capital, a leading provider of blockchain infrastructure, AI solutions and Web3 Platforms, and ICTI , a pioneer in the adoption of blockchain for enterprise-scale solutions, announced a partnership to launch an innovative Blockchain+AI to run on the world's most advanced GPU-powered supercomputers.The two companies bring significant resources and expertise in creating innovative global blockchain solutions and use cases to the AI industry.The Blockchain+AI solution is solving key problems hindering global enterprise adoption of AI today. It combines the two transformative technologies to deliver highly classified data that can be securely stored and distributed. This allows enterprises to train private Large Language Models (LLM) for secure, private use.The solution consolidates multiple security mechanisms and automates authentication of LLM results to sharpen efficiencies and lower operating costs. The solution integrates AI and blockchain private platforms to encrypt AI source data for anonymity while providing proof-of-AI authenticity, and securing interactions with the AI Model. The result is a cross-border sovereign distribution of capabilities for Large Learning Models (LLM) with secure, immutable, and protected distribution.“We believe we are effectively creating an entirely new category of trusted/verifiable LLMs,” said Bridgetower Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Cory Pugh.“We are at the nexus of two transformative technologies revolutionizing every facet of business and society. This platform creates a seamless, end-to-end solution, with an ability to globally distribute data with proof-of-authenticity and audited traceability. Our partnership with ICTI, and their vast network of research, development and technical expertise and resources is significant for our company.”ICTI provides access to 200+ blockchain experts, data scientists, cryptographers, and business leaders that are coming together with Bridgetower as a team pioneering the convergence of blockchain and AI.“The gravity of this partnership and the high level of applied expertise we bring as a team will have an impact at the highest levels of blockchain and AI development,” said Jason Dobbs, Founder and CEO of ICTI.“We believe our companies can smartly leverage blockchain and AI to deliver unprecedented, innovative solutions for enterprises.”About Bridgetower CapitalBridgetower Capital is a leading provider of Blockchain Infrastructure, AI solutions, Web3 Platforms, and private equity investment services globally. The company features its own proprietary hardware and software technologies and has offices in the United States, Singapore and Switzerland. For more information visit: .About ICTIICTI is pioneering the adoption of blockchain technology for enterprise-scale solutions. Our focus lies in crafting innovative blockchain platforms that redefine security, efficiency, and accessibility for businesses and institutions. Addressing critical challenges across three key industries - AI, Video Game, and Finance - we lead the innovation in Blockchain+AI solutions, playable 3D game NFTs, and tokenization of complex financial instruments.Media contactsICTI:Lis Cena / ...Bridgetower Capital:Todd Wolfenbarger / ...

Todd Wolfenbarger

BridgeTower Capital

+1 801-244-9600

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn