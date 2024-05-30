Gowa Gibbs Releases Official On The Fence” Music Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gowa Gibbs "On The Fence" Artwork

Gibbs teams up with award-winning Spartan Studio to create a visually compelling, nostalgic vibe to accompany her debut single

- Gowa GibbsNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fresh on the heels of releasing her first single“On The Fence”, produced by five-time ACM and Row award-winning and producer, Dave Cohen, Nashville singer/songwriter Gowa Gibbs today debuts her accompanying music video . Filmed at Free Dreaming Farm and surrounding Robertson/Todd County locations, and produced by Spartan Studio , the video captures the classic country and nostalgic vibes Gibbs is known for, in addition to her unwavering support of veterans.Gibbs was integral to the creative process, and along with the director and producer set out to develop a simple, yet powerful, visual of the“On The Fence” storyline. The video features Gibbs cruising country backroads in her throwback 1989 Ford Bronco, reminiscing about days gone by and places of the past, as she grapples with moving forward: a universal sentiment, relatable to anyone who finds themselves in a state of transformation.“Having worked in the music industry for over a decade in various roles-from model and backup singer to tour manager and promoter, Gowa had a very clear vision in terms of the feel of the project,” said Spartan Studio producer, Rebekah Iliff.“She is authentic in everything she does, so the video needed to be a reflection of that. We set out to capture Gowa in her natural environment, as opposed to overthinking the creative. Additionally, we kept the crew small and familiar, so as to not disrupt the ease and flow of the process.”Before moving to Nashville at age 17, Gibbs grew up in rural Virginia and was raised by her blue collar family.“On the Fence'' is as much a reflection of her upbringing, as it is her coming of age after arriving in Nashville. Over the past decade, she has worked alongside major artists such as Elle King, Margo Price, and T Bone Burnett; as well as created unique, artist-driven experiences for brands like George Dickel, Allegiant Airlines, and Soho House. But, according to Gibbs,“as an artist, the things I write about are still deeply rooted in Appalachia, the working class experience, and the struggles of bridging the gap between the past and the future.”In terms of what's next, Gibbs and Cohen will release a series of toe-tappers and witty anthems including titles“Fancy Meeting You Here”,“Volunteer”,“Get Along or Get Gone”, and“Country Ain't Hard to Find.” The full Gibbs-Cohen collaboration record will be released in 2025.For information about streaming locations, upcoming appearances, show dates, and partnership opportunities visit: GowaGibbsMusic or follow Gowa on Instagram @GowaGibbs.

"On The Fence" official music video