Women's Choice Award 2024 Names Dr. Christie Prendergast, Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon, Longevity Expert, Best Doctor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Christie Prendergast earns the 2024 Women's Choice Award Best Doctors designation.

- Dr. Christie PrendergastWEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Christie Prendergast, a renowned Los Angeles-based double board-certified Plastic Surgeon, has been designated Best Doctor by WomenCertified Inc., on their 2024 Women's Choice Award Best Doctors list.Each year, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, identifies the Best Doctors in America. The organization identifies physicians who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients' health and well-being. Selection criteria are based on certifications, affiliations, minimum years of experience, license and medical background checks, and a stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from public sources that yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating. They created the Women's Choice Award in 2010, the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider.“Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family,” says Delia Passi, Founder of Women's Choice Awards and leading consumer advocate for women.“We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it's time to help her find the Best Doctors too.”Professionally known as Dr. Christie, her West Hollywood practice utilizes a holistic strategy that intertwines a patient's inner health and outer beauty. Through Dr. Christie's expert plastic surgery services for the face , breast, and body , along with her Curated Beauty Rx Medical Spa , and upcoming introduction of advanced longevity services, she partners with patients with understanding and empathy in their journey to timeless beauty.“I am truly honored and humbled to be awarded Best Doctor” adds Dr. Christie.“My mission is simple, to support women in redefining what beauty and aging look like for them, using science as a guide. My team and I listen carefully to exceed patients' expectations, ensuring every woman's journey is as empowering as it is personal.”ABOUT DR. CHRISTIEA double-certified physician, in the heart of Dr. Christie's practice lies in the belief that every individual is a unique masterpiece. This belief is the essence of her signature Beauty Matrix Consultation, a 90-minute personal exploration into the world of beauty and aging, guided by her compassionate and expert hands. She understands not just the science of beauty, but the emotions and dreams that come with it. She provides more than an assessment, rather a heartfelt conversation where her patient's concerns, aspirations, and beauty goals are heard and valued.Dr. Christie holds a degree in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She pursued her medical education at Western University of Health Sciences, subsequently undertaking a General Surgery residency at the University of California, San Diego. Her academic journey continued with a fellowship in Plastic Surgery at the University of California, Irvine. She has engaged in international training in microsurgery and craniofacial surgery further enhancing her expertise in the field.For more information about Dr. Christie or to schedule a consultation, visit .ABOUT WOMEN'S CHOICE AWARD®The Women's Choice Award has been identifying the Best HospitalsTM for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation's best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women's Choice Award Best DoctorsTM recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients' health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit to learn more.

Dr. Christie Prendergast

Dr. Christie

310-907-8348

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram