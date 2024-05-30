Premier Proud To Have Provided Project Management Services At The Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles Hotel Renovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles' Westfields Lounge, a hotel renovation project managed by Premier

A Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles guestroom, a hotel renovation project managed by Premier

Project further demonstrates Premier's hotel renovation and project management capabilities in the Northeastern United States

- Derek Weaver, Vice President of Project Management and EstimatingDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Premier , an end-to-end architecture, design, procurement, project management , and corporate engineering firm with specialization in hospitality , multi-family residential, student housing, adaptive reuse, and mixed-use development, is proud to have provided construction project management services at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles hotel renovation. With a project plan that required much of 2023 to complete, the updated property quietly celebrated its re-opening late last year.Premier was commissioned to provide project management services on behalf of Hudson Advisors. The Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles is owned by Lone Star Funds and managed by Marriott International Inc.As part of Premier's project management services, the firm collaborated with architects NORR and interior design firm HBA to complete the delivery of the comprehensive renovation of this upscale full service hotel. A significant hotel renovation by any measure, Premier oversaw the updating of the property's 336 guestrooms and public spaces, including the hotel's lobby, reception, public corridors, over 60,000 square feet of function space across 21 event rooms, as well as the updating of the destination Westfields Lounge.“The Premier Project Management team was very excited to lead the PM on the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles project,” states Derek Weaver, Premier's Vice President of Project Management and Estimating.“Not only did this project represent yet another Marriott-flagged hotel renovation our team has project managed, but our overseeing this Virginia-based project further establishes our capabilities in the Northeast, and cements Premier as a truly national hospitality project management firm.”About PremierDallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 30 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development, and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier's team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality, multi-family, and student housing industry's increasingly complex problems. From straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments, and new developments, Premier's team of professionals is dedicated to excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that are unmatched, bringing our clients' vision for the built environment to life. For more information visit .

