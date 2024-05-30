NATO Fms Meet In Prague On Ukraine Amid Protest

(MENAFN- IANS) Prague, May 31 (IANS) Foreign Ministers of the member states gathered in the Czech capital for a two-day informal meeting to discuss support for Ukraine and preparations for the July NATO summit in Washington D.C., the US.

Speaking at a joint press with Czech Prime Petr Fiala, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that he expects leaders in Washington to make important decisions in three areas: strengthening NATO's defences, deepening the alliance's partnerships, and increasing support for Ukraine.

Fiala said that the Czech Republic had fulfilled its commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence this year and will continue to do so in the coming years, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also added that his country will continue to supply Ukraine with ammunition into next year.

On Thursday afternoon, several dozen "anti-war" demonstrators gathered in Prague's Hradcany Square to protest the Czech Republic's involvement in the Ukraine war.

Protesters carried drums and banners with slogans such as "Stop guns", "Let's get out of NATO" or "Stop NATO", the Czech News Agency reported.