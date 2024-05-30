Smart Blanks Launches New UH77 Ultra Heavy Weight Tee

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Introducing the ultimate in streetwear style and quality, available in various colors and inclusive sizing options.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart Blanks , a leading blank apparel brand under Smartex Apparel Inc., has expanded its product line with the release of the new UH77 Ultra Heavy Weight Tee . This latest addition is crafted from 100% ring-spun cotton and boasts an oversized fit, making it a standout piece in contemporary streetwear.The UH77 is designed to cater to the needs of the fashion-forward, providing both comfort and style without compromising on quality. Recognizing the importance of versatility in apparel, Smart Blanks has ensured that the UH77 is compatible with various design techniques. Similar to other Smart Blanks' styles, its high-density stitch provides a smooth surface that is ideal for printing.The UH77 Ultra Heavy Weight Tee is currently available in a comprehensive color palette that includes black, bone, greige, latte, laurel, stone, and white. This tee also offers sizes small up to 3XL. These options reflect the brand's dedication to offering diverse choices that cater to different tastes, preferences, and specific sizing needs.For more information about the UH77 Ultra Heavy Weight Tee and other products, visit Smart Blanks' website or contact their customer service team directly.About the Company:Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel's quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank's signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles.Smart Blank's styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and at the right price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.

