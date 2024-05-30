This AI Company Has A Solution To Detect Firearms In Real Time And Is Working On SAFETY Act Designation

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) This firearm detection software has demonstrated its effectiveness in real-world scenarios by leveraging advanced %AI to detect firearms in real time, seamlessly integrating with existing security camera systems. And this software provides immediate alerts to security personnel and law enforcement, ensuring rapid response and potentially saving lives in critical situations.

Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. is a subsidiary of %ArtificialIntelligenceTechnologySolutions Inc., (OTC: $AITX). In a press release this morning, the company announced that it had retained a consultant to work on the application for SAFETY Act designation from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its recently enhanced, state-of-the-art Firearm Detection software solution. This successful designation, which could be expected in 2024, would challenge the current monopoly position held by ZeroEyes in this designation.

The SAFETY Act, or Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act of 2002, provides liability protections to companies that develop and deploy effective anti-terrorism technologies. Achieving this designation will not only bolster the firm's credibility but also offer significant legal protections, encouraging broader adoption of its firearm detection software. Many major entertainment venues require vendors to have SAFETY Act designation.

Shares were moving higher in moderate trading.