Ultra Support Achieves ISO-27001 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Information Security

(MENAFN- Pressat) London, UK – 30 May 2024 – Ultra Support, a UK-based global leader in third-party maintenance services for Enterprise IT, proudly announces its recent certification to ISO-27001, the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). Certified by NQA, this latest achievement further solidifies Ultra Support's dedication to maintaining the highest data protection and information security standards across its global operations.

Specialising in comprehensive support for servers, data storage, and networking, Ultra Support already holds the prestigious ISO-9001 certification for Quality Management Systems and ISO-14001 for Environmental Management Systems. The addition of ISO-27001 to its suite of certifications underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence, security, and sustainability in delivering first-class IT maintenance services.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved ISO-27001 certification,” said Pete Hodgson, CEO of Ultra Support.“This milestone not only demonstrates our commitment to protecting our clients' data but also reflects our continuous efforts to uphold the highest standards of service quality and environmental responsibility. It is a testament to our team's dedication and the robust processes we have in place.”

In addition to ISO certifications, Ultra Support is also accredited with several notable standards, including Cyber Essentials, SafeContractor Approved, and a Living Wage Employer. These accreditations highlight the company's holistic approach to business, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures, safe working practices, and fair wages for all employees.

About NQA

NQA is a leading global independently accredited certification body, providing assessments (audits) of organisations to various management system standards since 1988.

NQA has expertise in many diverse industries including aerospace, telecommunications, electronics, information technology, professional services, transportation and distribution, automotive, plastics, metal and machinery, foods and supply chain management. This expertise means NQA can offer its clients a single point of contact, saving them time as well as providing experienced and competent staff based across the globe at one of our international offices.

NQA's worldwide operations are accredited to perform management systems registrations by ANAB (American National Standards Institute/Registrar Accreditation Board), UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Service) and various other regional and industry-specific oversight bodies. NQA is part of Element Materials Technologies, a global provider of Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services on a wide range of products, materials, processes and services.

About Ultra Support

Ultra Support is a channel-only third-party maintenance provider that delivers specialised support services for enterprise IT systems, including servers, data storage, and networking equipment. Headquartered in Melksham, Wiltshire, in the UK, Ultra Support serves a global clientele, providing cost-effective and reliable IT maintenance solutions that help businesses extend the life of their IT infrastructure and optimise their operational efficiency.

With a solid commitment to quality, security, and sustainability, Ultra Support continually strives to enhance its services and exceed client expectations. For more information, please visit Ultra Support's website:

