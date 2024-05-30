Chinese PM, Egyptian Pres. Agree On Further Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 30 (KUNA) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on Thursday shared the view to enhance cooperation between the two countries in a wide range of areas, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

During their talks in Beijing, Li said that China is willing to work with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, carry forward the traditional friendship, continuously strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and push the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to a new level, according to the report.

"Guided by high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, China is ready to work with Egypt to deepen cooperation in traditional areas and foster new growth areas of cooperation, further facilitate bilateral trade and investment exchanges, and help Egypt strengthen the internal driving force for economic development to achieve win-win results," Li was quoted as saying.

The premier also said China is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Egypt in multilateral mechanisms such as the UN, BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, work together to end the fighting in Gaza and ease the humanitarian crisis there as soon as possible, and make unremitting efforts for a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue.

For his part, Al-Sisi said that since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Egypt and China 10 years ago, the two countries have achieved fruitful cooperation in various fields.

The president also expressed the willingness to work with China to further expand cooperation in agriculture, trade, new energy, communications, and high technology under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and better benefit the two peoples.

The Egyptian leader is on a state visit to China to attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum on Thursday. (end)

