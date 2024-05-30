Grant Wagner Founder & CEO Damien Howard Named One Of The '30 Best Leaders To Watch 2024' By The Silicon Review

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Damien Howard

- Damien HowardNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Grant Wagner, a certified minority-owned staffing firm and leader in talent solutions, proudly announces that its Founder & CEO, Damien Howard, has been recognized as one of the '30 Best Leaders to Watch 2024' by The Silicon Review. This prestigious recognition honors Damien's innovative leadership and significant contributions to the staffing and workforce development industry.Damien Howard's Leadership:Damien Howard is a distinguished leader in staffing and workforce development, known for his ability to drive growth and create strategic value. With extensive experience across various sectors, Damien is also a sought-after speaker and thought leader, sharing his expertise and industry insights. His vision for Grant Wagner was born out of the necessity to address critical talent acquisition gaps. His extensive network and connection to untapped talent in diverse communities facilitate Grant Wagner's partner's business growth and innovation.“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from The Silicon Review,” said Damien Howard.“This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Grant Wagner. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to our clients.”Excerpt from The Silicon Review Article:In the article, Damien Howard described his professional journey as being "marked by both challenges and rewards, providing ample opportunities for growth and learning along the way." He cited resilience and adaptability as essential qualities for navigating complexities in his career.Howard shared some key lessons he has learned over the years: "You have to be a servant leader if you want to be effective...Be relentlessly curious while leading or managing people...Be repetitive and extremely clear about your 'why' for the business...Strive to listen at different levels to understand and build a path forward."When asked about Grant Wagner's services, Howard explained they offer customized sourcing leveraging subject matter expert recruiters, a full-service engagement model, business intelligence, and access to global talent through an in-house immigration department. He emphasized Grant Wagner's boutique firm approach allows them to be "nimble, responsive, and capable of delivering both volume and quality" across industries like AI, cloud, cybersecurity and more."Read The Full Article HereAbout Grant Wagner:Grant Wagner was founded to address the significant challenges businesses face in talent acquisition, such as skill shortages, passive candidate engagement, and the need for efficient yet precise hiring processes. Leveraging over 23 years of industry experience, Grant Wagner uses a partnership approach to provide clients with tailored solutions backed by advanced tools and deep industry knowledge. As a company deeply committed to promoting diversity and inclusion, Grant Wagner is proud to be a certified minority-owned firm, enhancing our ability to connect with a diverse talent pool and setting us apart as a leader in the staffing industry.Learn More about Grant WagnerAbout The Silicon Review:The Silicon Review is a trusted source of news and information for business and technology professionals worldwide. It provides a platform for industry leaders to share insights and experiences, fostering innovation and understanding in the business and tech communities.

Damien Howard

Grant Wagner

+1 347-232-0249

email us here