Turner Imaging Systems Celebrates Landmark 300Th SMART-C Sale To Surgical Center Of Greensboro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SMART-C in Surgery

OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Turner Imaging Systems is thrilled to announce a significant milestone as they celebrate the sale of their 300th SMART-C system to the esteemed Surgical Center of Greensboro, through a local distributor, MedCom Carolinas. This landmark sale is a testament to Turner Imaging Systems' mission to improve patient outcomes, expand access, and drive efficiency with X-ray imaging at the point-of-care.

The Surgical Center of Greensboro in North Carolina is a leading medical facility catering to a diverse range of surgical procedures, has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional healthcare services to its community. With a team of over 40 surgeons specializing in various fields, including podiatry, neurosurgery, pain management, ophthalmology (cataract surgery), plastic surgery, and orthopedics (with forthcoming expansions into shoulder and knee procedures), the Surgical Center is dedicated to providing top-notch care to its patients.

This is the third Smart-C placed at the Surgical Center of Greensboro. Beth Olson, Assistant Director of Nursing, played a pivotal role in the decision to acquire another Turner Imaging Systems' SMART-C system. With 14 years of service to the Center, Beth's expertise and experience are invaluable in selecting the right equipment to enhance patient care and streamline surgical procedures.

"It's a great mini c-arm. Image quality is excellent and being cord-free and lightweight means it's easy to use and move around. The operation of it is smooth. These features are important to our providers because it improves efficiency," said Olson. Her endorsement underscores the exceptional quality, ergonomics, and user-friendly design of the SMART-C system, which has already been proven with the center's existing two systems.

The agile SMART-C system, renowned for its wireless and battery-operated functionality, offers unparalleled portability and maneuverability, making it an indispensable tool for surgeons across various specialties. Its versatility and ease of use as well as excellent image quality align perfectly with the diverse surgical procedures performed at the Surgical Center of Greensboro, enhancing efficiency and precision in patient care.

Turner Imaging Systems is proud to partner with the Surgical Center of Greensboro in their mission to deliver superior healthcare services and looks forward to continuing this partnership in the years to come.

About Turner Imaging Systems:

Turner Imaging Systems is a leading provider of innovative medical imaging solutions, specializing in wireless and battery-operated mini c-arm systems. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Turner Imaging Systems continues to revolutionize the healthcare industry by delivering cutting-edge technology that enhances patient care and improves clinical outcomes.

Rob Scorcia

Turner Imaging Systems

+1 8668702022

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube