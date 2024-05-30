Nathan Hochman Receives Endorsements Of Judges Milton, Mitchell Former Opponents In L.A. County District Attorney Race

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retired judges David Milton and Craig Mitchell, who ran in the March primary election for Los Angeles County District Attorney, today announced they are both supporting Nathan Hochman for District Attorney in the November general election.



Judge Milton and Judge Mitchell said they strongly support Mr. Hochman's candidacy because of his experience, integrity and dedication to improving public safety in Los Angeles County. They join a long and impressive list of prosecutors, law enforcement and elected leaders supporting Mr. Hochman's campaign.



Today's news means that six of Mr. Hochman's former opponents in the March 5 primary have endorsed him in the November election – Judge Milton, Judge Mitchell, Deputy D.A. Jonathan Hatami, Deputy D.A. Lloyd Masson, Deputy D.A. John McKinney and Deputy D.A. Maria Ramirez. None of the primary candidates has endorsed the incumbent.



Milton and Mitchell made their announcement during a news conference in Rosemead, emphasizing that Los Angeles County cannot stand four more years with Gascon as District Attorney. Violent and property crime has risen each year Gascon has been district attorney compared to 2020, the year he took office.



(Ret.) Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Milton said:“Nathan Hochman is by far the best choice to serve as the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He has the experience and the integrity for the job, and he will strive to protect the public from dangerous criminals. Nathan will enforce the law, impartially and fairly, including bringing appropriate sentencing enhancements and pursuing strong punishments for the worst offenders, such as those committing hate crimes who cowardly victimize people because of their race, ethnicity, and religious beliefs. By enforcing the law, Nathan will send a strong message to criminals motivated by hate that there will be serious consequences for their actions.”



(Ret.) Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell said:“I strongly support Nathan Hochman for District Attorney. With his 34 years of criminal justice experience, he is the candidate that the people of Los Angeles County need, someone who will put public safety and the interests of crime victims ahead of criminals. I look forward to working with him and using my years of experience in dealing with the issues facing the homeless population, including efforts to address those with serious mental illness and substance abuse disorders. It's time for a change in the D.A.'s Office and Nathan Hochman is clearly the right man for the job.”



Mr. Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General, President of the City of Los Angeles Ethics Commission and criminal defense attorney, finished a strong second in the March primary, qualifying for the November runoff. Gascon received 25% of the vote, the lowest percentage that any incumbent district attorney has received in Los Angeles County history.



“I am honored that Judge Milton and Judge Mitchell are supporting my campaign,” Mr. Hochman said.“I look forward to working with each of them to restore the effectiveness and safety-driven mission of the District Attorney's Office and make Los Angeles County a safe place for all who live and work here.”



About Nathan Hochman:

Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General, President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission and defense attorney, is running to defeat George Gascon and become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.'s Office. He has bipartisan support and is endorsed by the Association of Deputy District Attorneys, former L.A. County District Attorneys Jackie Lacey and Steve Cooley, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association and many others. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit

