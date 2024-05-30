Bricks For The Blind Becomes The World's First Nonprofit To Bring The Joy Of Building LEGO® Sets To Blind People

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bricks for the Blind Launches New Website with a Library of almost 100 Free Text-based LEGO® Set Building Instructions

- Founder Matthew ShifrinBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Bricks for the Blind (BFTB ), an organization that brings the joy of building LEGO sets to blind people, announced that it has officially become a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt not-for-profit organization. While millions of people worldwide love building LEGO sets, the included pictorial instructions do not work for blind builders. By pairing BFTB's Text-based Building Instructions with assistive technologies like magnifiers and screen readers, people with visual impairments can enjoy the fun, creativity, and relaxation of building LEGO sets– on their own.BFTB also announced that with the support of a large anonymous donation, it has launched a new website to make discovering and downloading its free Text-based Building Instructions easier. Visually impaired people of all ages and skill levels are sure to find a LEGO set of interest on , which currently features instructions for nearly 100 LEGO sets ranging from 100 to 4,000 pieces.“I was born blind,” said Matthew Shifrin, founder of Bricks for the Blind.“When I was 13 years old, a dear family friend took the time to write out text-based instructions so that I could build my first LEGO set. I was amazed and thrilled that I could build the set by myself! When she passed away, I made it my mission to carry her love and compassion forward by bringing her work to as many blind people as possible.”Julia Goldin, LEGO's Chief Product and Marketing Officer said about the initiative:“Making LEGO play accessible for everyone is a priority for us and we're extremely fortunate to have innovative fans like Matthew who go above and beyond to help ensure their love and passion for the brick can be shared with more fans. We're excited that Bricks for the Blind is accelerating its fantastic work. Together with our LEGO Audio & Braille Instructions - which Matthew remains closely involved in - we hope our combined efforts will help blind and partially sighted fans feel more welcome and included in the LEGO universe”.The tactile experience of assembling LEGO sets offers blind builders the opportunity to "see" and understand the world in unique ways. From the intricate architecture of the London Tower Bridge to the sprawling grandeur of Hogwarts Castle, these scaled-down 3D replicas provide an unparalleled avenue for discovery and learning.“Bricks for the Blind has one goal: to bring the joy of building LEGO sets to as many visually impaired people as possible,” said Shifrin. If you know of someone who has a visual impairment, please tell them that they, too, can build LEGO sets.”The development of BFTB's Text-based Building Instructions is a collaborative effort between an international team of sighted individuals and members of the blind community. This ensures that BFTB's instructions create a satisfying building experience for visually impaired people. BFTB is continually creating new Text-Based Building Instructions.About Bricks for the Blind (BFTB):Bricks for the Blind (BFTB) is a non-profit organization that brings the joy of building LEGO® sets to blind people. By following BFTB's free Text-based Building Instructions, people with visual impairments can build LEGO sets and enjoy hours of relaxation, independence, and empowerment. Learn more by visiting .

