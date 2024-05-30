COA Administrators' Network (CAN) Welcomes Mel Davies As Newest Advisory Board Member

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CFO of Oregon Oncology Specialists Joins Board of COA Network for Practice Administrators and Leaders

- Shiela Plasencia, COAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The COA Administrators' Network (CAN) is pleased to announce the election of its newest advisory board member, Mel Davies of Oregon Oncology Specialists. Davies joins the advisory board after several years as an active member of CAN.CAN is a peer-to-peer network where community oncology practice administrators and management can find solutions to their biggest operational challenges, share organizational strategies, and access valuable resources to maximize practice operations. In her role as an advisory board member, Davies will work alongside other advisory board members to guide the development of the network and support its growth as a go-to resource for administrators of independent community oncology practices. Davies brings more than 20 years of health care experience and serves as the chief financial officer of Oregon Oncology Specialists, one of the state's premier community oncology practices and one of the last physician-owned oncology practices in the Pacific Northwest.Shiela Plasencia, COA's director of practice support and staff liaison for CAN, expressed enthusiasm for adding another experienced leader to the CAN Advisory Board.“CAN is an effective network because our leadership is comprised of administrators working on the front lines of health care,” she said.“Mel has a history of leading practices through tough times and helping her fellow CAN members by pulling from her own experiences or connecting with subject matter experts. I'm excited for her to join the CAN Advisory Board and jump into our practice improvement efforts.”Powered by the collective knowledge of its 1,000+ members, CAN is run by and for practice leaders, ensuring that strategies for navigating regulatory, operational, and organizational pressures are actively shared. The virtual, peer-to-peer network fosters a resource-rich and welcoming environment for both seasoned and new practice team members.COA's initiatives are voluntary, self-governing entities that advise, report to, and serve at the direction of the COA Board of Directors. Their volunteer members and leaders serve as representatives and champions for the individual initiatives, provide valuable insight into the ongoing perspectives of practices and challenges they face, and share their knowledge and best practices with their peers.###About the Community Oncology AllianceThe Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at .About the COA Administrators' NetworkThe Community Oncology Alliance Administrators' Network (CAN) is a peer-to-peer network for community oncology practice administrators and management team members. CAN is where practice leaders find solutions to their biggest operational challenges, share organizational strategies, and access valuable resources to maximize practice operations. Run by and for practice administrators, CAN's 1,000+ members participate in monthly calls, webinars, in-person meetings, and other events, and have exclusive access to a library of specifically developed tools and resources. CAN membership is free and exclusively available to administrators, managers, and affiliated team leaders from every level of community oncology practices. Learn more about the CAN at .

