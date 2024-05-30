Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Focus on pediatric Visual Communications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Focus on Visual Communications

- Mercedes BurtonDALLAS, TX, US, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH), recognized leaders in visual communications and art solutions, today announced their specialized expertise in art for children's healthcare facilities. With a deep understanding of the unique needs of pediatric environments, HAC & QAH focus on creating engaging, comforting, and therapeutic art installations that support the healing process for young patients.Tailored Art Solutions for Pediatric HealthcareArt in children's healthcare settings plays a crucial role beyond decoration. It is instrumental in creating an environment that can help alleviate anxiety, distract from pain, and provide a sense of normalcy for young patients and their families. HAC & QAH's offerings include vibrant murals, interactive installations, and soothing thematic artwork designed to transform hospital walls into inviting spaces that foster healing and happiness..Thematic Murals and Wall Art: Designed to captivate and comfort, these large-scale artworks can turn intimidating hospital settings into exciting adventures for children..Interactive Installations: Engaging pieces that children can interact with help to distract them during difficult moments and offer a playful way to pass the time..Soothing Artworks: Gentle, calming pieces are strategically placed in areas like treatment rooms to help reduce stress and create a peaceful atmosphere.A Commitment to Enhancing Pediatric Care Through Art"Our focus on children's healthcare facilities is driven by a commitment to making hospital visits less intimidating and more comforting for young patients," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "We believe that the right visual elements can transform a space and make a significant difference in the healing journey of a child."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Our goal is to create environments that are not only visually delightful but also emotionally supportive. We design with a child's perspective in mind, ensuring that every piece of art is accessible, engaging, and comforting."Expertise in Pediatric Healthcare EnvironmentsHAC & QAH bring decades of experience and a sensitive approach to their projects in children's healthcare facilities. Their careful consideration of materials, themes, and placement ensures that each installation is safe, durable, and perfectly suited to the needs of children and healthcare providers.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm's success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as: artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, large scale murals and graphics, wayfinding signage, dimensional lettering, donor recognition signage, digital signage, patient communication boards, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298......Mercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622......Website

