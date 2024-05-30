Reunited 90S-Era Mouseketeers Launch #MMC35 Youth Impact Campaign With Destination: Disney Imagination Campus Trips

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reunited cast of the 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club at #MMC30 in Walt World Resort

Trips provide behind-the-scenes experiences at Disney Parks with Mouseketeers, affording children life-changing opportunities to learn, grow, and thrive.

- Ashvita (Student)ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year marks the 35th anniversary of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club's premiere, and reunited cast members are celebrating #MMC35 with "Destination: Disney Imagination Campus " - a campaign to expose 1,000 children to imagination-powered learning as part of Always In The Club Foundation's youth arts, education, and mentoring programs. Kids will go behind the scenes at Disney Parks for educational workshops, side-by-side with Mouseketeers.Mouseketeers grew up at Walt Disney World® Resort during the taping of The Mickey Mouse Club, and they are excited to share a bit of that experience with children eager to learn, grow, and thrive. Inspired by the support they received from Disney in their youth, the campaign's mission is to enhance the lives of young people by providing life-changing opportunities to engage with professional creatives, inspiring leaders, and innovative companies like Disney.Disney Imagination Campus features a unique curriculum and learning environment brimming with educational workshops that draw students into creative thinking and fearless exploration through the magic of Disney Parks. It provides students with the tools to express themselves creatively and academically, preparing them for real-world challenges."I am excited to have the opportunity and outlet to share the magic we were given and help mentor the next generation. With that training, experience, and heart, we have become tour guides into the entertainment industry, and for a lot of kids, their dreams." - Chasen Hampton, Singer/Songwriter, Educator, Mouseketeer & Executive Director of Always In The ClubIn partnership with Educational Destinations - a Disney PremEAR Youth Travel Planner - trips begin in August and registration is now open. Always In The Club also provides scholarships to underprivileged children to assist families with the cost."Disney Imagination Campus provides excellent learning opportunities that turn Disney Parks into a classroom. Combine that with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with a Mouseketeer and you have a spark to ignite young minds! Educational Destinations stands at the ready to help with the logistics of this incredible project." - Amber Russell, Educational DestinationsMouseketeers collaborating with Always In The Club have become world-class public speakers, personal development coaches, and professional educators serving more than 1,500 students. As speakers, they have shared stages with Jack Canfield, John Travolta, Halle Berry, Quincy Jones, Matthew McConaughey, Les Brown, Demi Moore, Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, and Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, among other leaders in the arts, business, and government.In addition to Chasen Hampton, Mouseketeers include Transformational Leadership Council member Rhona Bennett (member of En Vogue), actress Deedee Magno Hall (Voice of Pearl on Steven Universe), and Tony Lucca (Finalist on NBC's The Voice), as well as artist development coach Jennifer McGill (Board Member), actress Tasha Danner (Board Member), acclaimed comedienne and cabaret artist Lindsey Alley, public speaker and mental health advocate Mylin Brooks-Stoddard, and veteran music producer David Kater, among other artists and entrepreneurs.“I never would have imagined at 15 years old that I would be cast on a television show that would empower me with a lifetime of skills and tools that I could then go on to share with others along the way. Getting to be a mentor to the next generation of creatives and entrepreneurs is like getting to repay a favor that simply can't be repaid.” - Tony Lucca, Singer/Songwriter & Board Member“Our developmental years are crucial for building the skills and confidence needed to thrive in the entertainment industry. There is no better use of my experiences than to mentor young artists into taking their best strategic first steps into their musical careers!” - Jennifer McGill, Actress/Singer & Board MemberTrip Registration and Scholarship Applications:To make a Donation:To book Mentoring and Coaching Sessions:ABOUT ALWAYS IN THE CLUB FOUNDATIONAlways In The Club Foundation and its MMC'89 Social Impact Initiative promote youth arts, education, and mentorship, and help those who need it most through projects, programs, and outreach campaigns supported by cast members of The 'All New' Mickey Mouse Club. Co-founded by reunited Mouseketeers, our board has raised more than $50 million for efforts ranging from youth education and ending domestic violence, to empowering veterans and first responders with bridges to wellness. Learn more at:

