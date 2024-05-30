Turkiye Achieves Record Revenue From Use Of Its Airspace

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre

Last year, Turkiye saw a record level of revenue from the use ofits airspace under air navigation services, reaching approximately12.2 billion Turkish liras. In 2022, this figure was 4 billion 287million liras. Thus, the annual increase amounted to 184%.According to the "national cost base index," Turkiye ranked 6thamong the 41 member countries of EUROCONTROL in 2023.

According to the compilation made from the 2023 Annual ActivityReport of the General Directorate of State Airports Authority(DHMİ) by the of and Infrastructure, inaccordance with the rules of the European Organization for theSafety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL), of which Turkiye is also amember, expenses for the use of facilities and services by airspaceusers are considered as the basic principle for collection.

In this context, EUROCONTROL member countries prepare a "costbase" for each fiscal year, which includes these expenses.

This base consists of personnel costs, other operating expenses,depreciation, and capital costs.

Airspace users are also charged based on the cost base for airnavigation services. These costs constitute the repayment amountfor expenses related to air navigation services provided byTurkiye.

In this context, Turkiye's revenue from the use of its airspacereached a record level last year, totaling 12 billion 187 millionTurkish liras.

Second place in demand ranking

The closure of Ukrainian airspace and the redirection of users'operations to Turkish airspace due to the war that began betweenRussia and Ukraine in 2022 and is still ongoing, as well as theincreased domestic demand in Turkiye and the successful managementof the process thanks to robust infrastructure and dynamic humanresources, contributed to the increase in revenue. Turkiye'sgeopolitical position and measures taken have made its airspaceparticularly valuable as the sole corridor for air traffic alongthe east-west axis, resulting in a high unit service count gain country ranked second in demand for airspace last year.

The unit price in Turkiye increased to 661.83 liras in 2023,with an annual increase of 115.17% from 307.59 liras.