China Intends To Strengthen Cooperation With Arab Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Chinese authorities welcome the strengthening of cooperationbetween Chinese and Arab financial institutions, Azernews reports.
Jinping noted that China intends to strengthen cooperation inkey areas such as oil, gas, trade and infrastructure, as well asinvestment and artificial intelligence.
"China also supports strengthening cooperation between financialinstitutions and the accession of Arab banks to the system ofcross-border interbank payments. China is ready to strengthen theexchange of digital currency and strengthen cooperation betweencentral banks," the Chinese president said.
MENAFN30052024000195011045ID1108278199
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.