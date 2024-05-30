China Intends To Strengthen Cooperation With Arab Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese authorities welcome the strengthening of cooperationbetween Chinese and Arab institutions, Azernews reports.

Jinping noted that China intends to strengthen cooperation inkey areas such as oil, gas, trade and infrastructure, as well asinvestment and artificial intelligence.

"China also supports strengthening cooperation between financialinstitutions and the accession of Arab banks to the system ofcross-border interbank payments. China is ready to strengthen theexchange of digital currency and strengthen cooperation betweencentral banks," the Chinese president said.