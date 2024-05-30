Scientists Refute Claims About The Influence Of Constellations On Human Life

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Korean scientists have once again refuted claims about theinfluence of zodiac signs on human life, Azernews reports.

A large-scale study conducted by scientists at KemyungUniversity in Daegu found no connection between the signs of thezodiac and the level of human well-being.

In the final material of the study, published in the journal"Kiklos", the data of more than 12 thousand people were analyzed researchers examined eight key indicators of well-being:happiness, depression, stress, job and satisfaction,health and family happiness. The results disappointed astrologyenthusiasts; the placement effect was not reliably determined byany parameter other than financial satisfaction.

However, according to scientists, even the connection withfinancial satisfaction is so small that it can be ignored.

The authors of the study confirmed the results of previous studies stated that zodiac signs cannot be a tool for predicting humanhappiness. Astrological predictions, in fact, are no different fromtossing a coin or a dice.