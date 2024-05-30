Toshiba, Rockfon, Ethos Energy Cooperate On Project Of First Nuclear Power Plant In Poland

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese company Toshiba and the Polish Rockfin and EthosEnergy intend to cooperate in the implementation of the project ofthe first nuclear power in Poland, Azernews reports.

According to the statement, Toshiba has experience and advancedtechnologies in the field of nuclear energy, including in the fieldof plant and maintenance. Rockfin is a ofauxiliary equipment for steam turbines and generators, andEthosEnergy is a provider of maintenance services

The parties, as noted, intend to explore the possibility ofcooperation in the supply of equipment and the provision ofmaintenance services for the first Polish NPP.

In November 2022, the Polish government approved a decree on theconstruction of the first nuclear power plant in the republic. Itis planned to launch three reactors on the Baltic Sea coast in thePomeranian Voivodeship. The construction will cost about $ 20billion.

The Polish authorities intend to build six nuclear power unitswithin 20 years. Starting in 2033, it is planned to start launchingpower units with a capacity of 1-1.6 GW every two to three years togenerate from 6 to 9 GW with zero emissions of harmful substancesinto the atmosphere.