North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Towards Sea Of Japan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has launched, presumably, a ballistic missiletowards the Sea of Japan, Azernews reports.

The agency does not provide data on the type of projectile andits flight range. It is noted that at the moment the South Koreanmilitary is analyzing the situation.

In turn, NKK, citing the Japanese Coast Guard, adds that themissile has probably already fallen into the water outside thecountry's exclusive economic zone. There is no information aboutdamage as a result of the launch.