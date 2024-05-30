               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Towards Sea Of Japan


5/30/2024 3:15:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has launched, presumably, a ballistic missiletowards the Sea of Japan, Azernews reports.

The agency does not provide data on the type of projectile andits flight range. It is noted that at the moment the South Koreanmilitary is analyzing the situation.

In turn, NKK, citing the Japanese Coast Guard, adds that themissile has probably already fallen into the water outside thecountry's exclusive economic zone. There is no information aboutdamage as a result of the launch.

MENAFN30052024000195011045ID1108278192


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search