US To Sell $1.9 Billion Worth Of Helicopters To Austria And Sweden

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has agreed to sell Austria and Sweden 12UH-60M Black Hawk multipurpose helicopters and related equipmentfor $1.05 billion and $900 million, respectively, Azernews reports.

This was reported by the US State Department and the relevantgovernment department, which is part of the Pentagon. It isresponsible for supplying military equipment and weapons abroadunder intergovernmental contracts, promoting relations between theArmed Forces of the United States and other states, providingfinancial and technical assistance to Washington's foreign partnersin the field of defense.

The agreements provide for the transfer of, among other things,T700-GE-701D engines, AN/AAR-57 missile attack warning systems,EBC-406HM emergency radio transmitters, as well as software,personnel training, transportation, provision of spare parts andmaintenance.

Permission to implement these agreements, which, in accordancewith national legislation, is issued by the Foreign Ministry, hasbeen received. The American administration has already notifiedCongress of its decisions. The legislative branch of the USgovernment has 30 days to study the agreements and their possibleblocking.