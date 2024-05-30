Russians Launch Air Strike On Ruska Lozova In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of 30 May, Russian troops conducted an air strike on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Dergachiv community, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
"Russian terrorists hit civilian objects in Ruska Lozova with a guided aerial bombs. Specialised services are working on the spot," the post reads. Read also:
Since day-start, Russia launches 40 KAB
guided bombs at Ukraine - General Staff
Information about the victims and damage is being clarified, Zadorenko added.
As Ukrinform reported, an elderly man was wounded and buildings were destroyed as a result of a Russian air strike on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region.
MENAFN30052024000193011044ID1108278187
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.