Russians Launch Air Strike On Ruska Lozova In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of 30 May, Russian conducted an air strike on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Dergachiv community, Vyacheslav Zadorenko, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"Russian terrorists hit civilian objects in Ruska Lozova with a guided aerial bombs. Specialised services are working on the spot," the post reads.

Since day-start, Russia launches 40guided bombs at Ukraine - General Staff

Information about the and damage is being clarified, Zadorenko added.

As Ukrinform reported, an elderly man was wounded and buildings were destroyed as a result of a Russian air strike on Ruska Lozova in Kharkiv region.