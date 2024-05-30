Ukraine Can Still Prevail, But Only With Robust Support From NATO Allies - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine faces increasing challenges in its fight against Russian aggression, however, it can still prevail, but only with robust support from allies.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this at a joint press with Czech Prime Petr Fiala in Prague before an informal meeting of NATO's foreign ministers, reports the correspondent of Ukrinform.

"Ukraine continues to fight bravely, but the challenges they face are greater and growing. Ukraine can still prevail – but only with continued, robust support from NATO Allies. So at the NATO Summit in July, we plan to put our support on a firmer footing. Including with a greater NATO role in coordinating security assistance and training, as well as a multi-year financial commitment," Stoltenberg said.

He thanked the Czech Republic for organizing the meeting of NATO's foreign ministers.

"It will be an important moment to continue preparing for the upcoming Summit in Washington. When leaders meet in July, we will take further steps to invest in our security, strengthen ties with partners, and bolster our support to Ukraine. [...] We also plan to work even more closely with our Indo-Pacific partners: Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea. Including on technology, cyber, and countering hybrid threats," Stoltenberg added.

A two-day informal meeting of NATO's foreign ministers began in Prague on May 30. The main topics of the event are preparations for the NATO Summit in Washington, increasing military aid and support for Ukraine, as well as developing cooperation with NATO partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

