Russians Can Go On Offensive On Zolochiv Axis In Kharkiv Region Governor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is currently no strike group near the Russian border with the Zolochiv community in the Bohodukhiv district, but Russia may go on the offensive there so that even more Ukrainian could be involved in the defense of northern Kharkiv region.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said this at a press conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have the same information as for the Lyptsi and Vovchansk sectors: this sector has been chosen by the enemy as promising in order to use the maximum number of our troops in containing [Russian forces] in northern Kharkiv region," Syniehubov said.

According to him, the Russians are pulling up reserves toward the Lyptsi and Vovchansk sectors.

"They can also redirect these reserves to the Zolochiv sector during the day, etc. Therefore, of course, we can talk about it and must be ready to implement evacuation plans from those settlements," Syniehubov said.

On May 10, Russian forces launched a renewed offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region.