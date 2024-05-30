Ukraine, U.S. To Sign Security Agreement Before Peace Summit - FT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a security cooperation agreement before the Global Peace Summit that will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.
That's according to the financial Times , Ukrinform reports.
According to U.S. officials, a few days before the peace summit, Zelensky and Biden will sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' meeting in Italy next month.
The G7 summit is scheduled for June 13-15 in the Italian city of Apulia, located in the south of the country.
This security agreement will become the most important of a series of agreements that Ukraine has signed with NATO member countries, which provide for long-term support commitments, including military training, intelligence sharing and economic assistance. Read also:
Ukraine, Portugal sign bilateral security agreement
