Ukraine, U.S. To Sign Security Agreement Before Peace Summit - FT

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a security cooperation agreement before the Global Peace Summit that will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

That's according to the Times , Ukrinform reports.

According to U.S. officials, a few days before the peace summit, Zelensky and Biden will sign a bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the G7 leaders' meeting in Italy next month.

The G7 summit is scheduled for June 13-15 in the Italian city of Apulia, located in the south of the country.

This security agreement will become the most important of a series of agreements that Ukraine has signed with NATO member countries, which provide for long-term support commitments, including military training, intelligence sharing and economic assistance.

