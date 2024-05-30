Ukrainian Forces Repel 12 Russian Assaults On Southern Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 enemy assaults on the southern front on Thursday, including seven of them near Staromaiorske.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On the Orikhiv axis, the occupiers carried out 12 unsuccessful assaults, including seven in the Staromaiorske area and one near Mali Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka each," the post reads.

The enemy carried out seven assaults on the east of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Having suffered losses, he retreated to his initial positions.

Ukrainian fighters continued to carry out comprehensive measures to hold positions.

On Wednesday, May 29, the enemy launched a ballistic missile attack on the Odesa region. The missile exploded in the air. No people were hurt.