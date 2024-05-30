Ukraine Seals 12 Bilateral Security Agreements With Over $23 Billion In Support - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky says more than $23 billion in military and support was fixed in 12 security agreements Ukraine concluded with international partners.

The president stated this via X , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, 12 security agreements have already been signed, securing over $23 billion in military and financial support. We thank our partners and everyone who believes in Ukraine. We thank everyone who supports our fight for independence!" wrote Zelensky.

He also emphasized that the new security agreements mean more strength and opportunities to protect the Ukrainian people. "Three more robust documents enshrining long-term support for our people were signed with Spain, Belgium, and Portugal," the president noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 27-28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Spain, Belgium, and Portugal. During the visits, he held talks with the leaders of these countries and signed bilateral security agreements.

Ukraine has so far concluded 12 bilateral security agreements: with the UK, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, and Portugal. These deals were signed to fulfill the provisions of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

Photo: President's Office