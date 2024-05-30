India: Two Dubai Passengers Held At Delhi Airport For Gold Smuggling

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:02 AM
Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:05 AM
Two passengers from Dubai were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling 1430grams of gold.
Talking to X on Tuesday, the Delhi customs said the two Indian nationals were intercepted by Customs officials upon their arrival on Tuesday. They were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.
The confiscated Gold is valued at Rs. 91.44lakh (nearly Dh403,374).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channel
Further investigation in the case is underway.
Earlier, Delhi Customs seized 2814grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.92crore (Dh846,962) from five Uzbekistan nationals who arrived from Dubai via Mumbai on May 27. The five passengers are under arrest.
According to the World Gold Council (WGC), gold smuggling in India rose by 33 per cent to 160 tonnes in 2022, largely due to the rise in import duty from 7.5% to 12.5%.
ALSO READ:
India flight: 7 arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs27.3 million from Gulf country
India: 3 arrested for smuggling gold by swallowing pills, wearing jewellery at Cochin airport
MENAFN30052024000049011007ID1108278142
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.