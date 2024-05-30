India: Two Dubai Passengers Held At Delhi Airport For Gold Smuggling

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:02 AM

Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:05 AM

Two from Dubai were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling 1430grams of gold.

Talking to X on Tuesday, the Delhi said the two Indian nationals were intercepted by Customs officials upon their arrival on Tuesday. They were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

The confiscated is valued at Rs. 91.44lakh (nearly Dh403,374).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp

Further investigation in the case is underway.

Earlier, Delhi Customs seized 2814grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.92crore (Dh846,962) from five Uzbekistan nationals who arrived from Dubai via Mumbai on May 27. The five passengers are under arrest.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), gold smuggling in India rose by 33 per cent to 160 tonnes in 2022, largely due to the rise in import duty from 7.5% to 12.5%.

ALSO READ:

India flight: 7 arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs27.3 million from Gulf country

India: 3 arrested for smuggling gold by swallowing pills, wearing jewellery at Cochin airport