HSBC Qatar Wins Best Bank For Corporates At Euromoney Middle East Awards For Excellence

Doha: has been named Qatar's Best for Corporates at the Euromoney Middle East Awards for Excellence, 2024. Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, CEO of HSBC Qatar, said:“We are celebrating 70 years of local expertise and global connections in Qatar this year, and the award is testament to our ongoing support for our corporate clients. Our purpose, which is opening up a world of opportunity for our clients in Qatar, is key in the role that we have played to advise and help our clients grow their businesses in a transition that delivers both security and a net zero future.”

HSBC has continued to help clients across sectors and geographies to navigate uncertainty, to capitalise on opportunity and to re-open markets, allowing access to previously unavailable sources of funding. They are providing unique and complex solutions for corporate clients with our award-winning product suite that helps us to unlock opportunities for ambitious, growing organisations.

They maintain our focus on sustainable business practices, seamless and secure transactions and advice on investment opportunities.