QFMA Unveils Official Logo For IOSCO 50Th Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: It was officially announced yesterday in Athens, the Greek capital, that Doha will host the 50th annual meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) in May 2025, at the end of IOSCO 49th annual meeting, which was held over three days with the participation of Qatar Markets Authority (QFMA) with an official delegation headed by Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al-Binali, Chief Executive Officer.

The Athens meeting also witnessed the announcement of the logo for the next IOSCO meeting in Doha, which reflects the key landmarks of Doha, the great urban development that Qatar has witnessed, as well as the maritime heritage that distinguishes the country.

The IOSCO annual meeting is one of the key meetings held worldwide and discusses all areas related to the reality and future of capital markets, and their international regulators.

Following the announcement of Doha's hosting of the next IOSCO meeting, Dr. Al-Binali delivered a brief speech in which he expressed his happiness at the election of Qatar to host the IOSCO 50th annual meeting, highly appreciating the confidence placed by the members by electing QFMA to organize such meeting in Doha from 11 to 13 May next year.

Dr. Al-Binali invited the IOSCO members to attend the Doha meeting,“which will be an extension of our annual meetings and conferences that we hold continuously under the umbrella of IOSCO, through which we discuss the reality and future of capital markets and all relevant developments.”

Dr. Al-Binali affirmed that the Doha meeting will represent a great opportunity for all members to meet again and continue to shed light on the urgent issues related to the activity of capital markets in the member countries, the key topics includes innovation and artificial intelligence, which seems to lead the great transformation witnessed by the financial markets, and how this advanced technology can be employed in the service of the financial sector, and raise its performance to advanced levels that return to the investment environment with more growth, stability and sustainability.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Al Binali said:“We promise to organize the best of the IOSCO annual meetings.”“We are delighted to welcome you to Doha next year. We will be waiting for you.”

At the beginning of his speech, Dr. Al-Binali thanked the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) for the hospitality, good reception and facilities enjoyed by the delegations participating in the 49th meeting, praising the level of long-standing historical relations between Greece as it is the closest to our Arab region from the countries of Southern Europe, where there are many factors, close ties and bonds of joint cooperation that unite us, not the least of which is the factor of geography and civilizational history.

Dr. Al-Binali also praised the success of the HCMC in organizing the conference, which had a great impact on the progress of the working sessions and panel discussions, which dealt with in-depth research and discussion, everything related to the developments of the capital markets in our countries, in order to ensure the continuation of their leadership and modernity and keep pace with all developments in the global capital markets.

Qatar's election to host the meeting also reflects the level of international confidence in Qatar's financial sector and its growing ability to attract local and foreign investments, as part of Qatar's ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a globally leading financial center, as well as Qatar's commitment to enhancing international cooperation and interaction among in the capital markets sector.

The IOSCO annual meeting will bring together hundreds of experts and officials in the fields of capital markets from around the world. Such meeting in Qatar next year coincides with the 20th anniversary of the QFMA's establishment, which was established under Law No. 33 of 2005.

The meeting is expected to have intensive panels and working sessions on a series of important issues and topics in today's capital markets and the financial sector in general, in addition to discussing opportunities and enhancing cooperation in the field of global financial markets, and ways to address the challenges facing these markets such as sustainable finance, climate-related risks, new technologies, fintech, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, financial stability, investor protection, and formulating strategies to maintain the sustainable development of capital markets.