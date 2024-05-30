Qatar Participates In GCC-ASEAN Economic And Investment Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) economic and conference, which was held on 28 May 2024 in Riyadh, in attendance of their excellencies GCC's Ministers of Commerce, Industry, and Investment, ASEAN Ministers concerned, and senior officials from both sides.

H E Mohammed bin Hassan AL Malki, Undersecretary of of Commerce and headed Qatar's delegation.

The aimed to continue the process of enhancing strategic partnerships between the GCC and ASEAN countries, and support the efforts that aim to determine investment, trade, and economic opportunities and seize them.

The conference witnessed dialogue sessions and workshops on partnership opportunities in trade, energy, agriculture and food security, economy and investment, and tourism.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry participated in GCC-Central Asia Investment Forum held on 29 May 2024 in Riyadh, which was inaugurated by H E Eng. Khalid A Al Falih, Saudi's Minister of Investment, in attendance of their excellencies GCC's Ministers of Commerce, Industry, and Investment, concerned Ministers of Central Asian countries, countries, H E Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, GCC secretary general, senior officials from both sides.

The forum witnessed representing promotional offers and holding dialogue sessions and workshops on renewable energy resources, petrochemicals, agriculture, food security, industry, health care, tourism, logistic services, infrastructure, smart cities, technology, and digitisation.