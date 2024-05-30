Sri Lankan Singer Falan To Perform At Treffen House

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Falan Andrea, a well-known and professional Sri Lankan will be performing live at Treffen House Doha (located near Souq Waqif and Msheireb Metro Station) today from 8pm onwards. She mostly sings Sinhala and international hits.

She is the winner of the Derana Dream Star Championship Season 9, which is a Sri Lankan reality singing competition. After winning the title, she has performed in many live shows in Sri Lanka and abroad.

