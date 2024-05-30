Katara Hospitality Launches 'Your Key To Luxury' Package With 40 Percent Discount In Its Hotels

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Hospitality, a leading global hotel owner, developer and operator, based in Qatar, has announced the launch of an exclusive package“Your Key to Luxury” starting from June 1 until August 31, 2024.

Guests will be able to indulge in luxury at 14 distinguished destinations in Qatar, whether hotels or resorts affiliated with Katara Hospitality, with a 40% discount on room rates per night of stay, in addition to a 40% discount on all restaurants and spa services operated by the hotels. The minimum booking requirement is three consecutive nights.

The offer is valid at Raffles Doha, Fairmont Doha, The Ritz-Carlton Doha, Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort and Spa, Doha, Sharq Village and Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort and Villas, Somerset West Bay Doha, Mövenpick Hotel Doha, Simaisma, a Murwab Resort, Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort, Jouri, a Murwab Hotel and Dana Club.

Katara Hospitality aims to provide its distinguished guests with unique and diverse experiences to remind them of the authenticity of Qatari heritage and Arab culture. Katara Hospitality attaches great importance to initiatives that bring together offers while highlighting the passion for creating distinctive experiences for guests.

