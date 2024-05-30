Cosmo Films Showcases New And Diverse Product Ranges At Drupa 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30th May 2024: Cosmo Films, a global leader in speciality films is participating at Drupa - Worldâ€TMs largest printing exhibition. Started from 28th May, and being held in Dusseldorf Germany, Cosmo Films is showcasing a wide and diverse range of products across its verticals at Stand No 3B07.



In recent past, to cater demand, Cosmo Films has introduced several new products to further expand its diverse product portfolio. Alongside showcasing diverse products from newly launched verticals including Cosmo Plastech (Rigid Plastics), Cosmo Speciality Chemicals (Speciality Chemicals, Adhesives and Coatings), the key focus products and ranges at Drupa are:



Thermal Lamination Films (TLF): Compatible with all types of thermal laminating machines available worldwide. The range includes: Printable Polyester Metallized Thermal lamination Films, Holography films, ID lamination, Balloon films, Laminating pouch films, and Digital lamination.



Â· Cosmo Synthetic Paper (CSP): Alternative to traditional paper in applications and known for its durability and longevity. This can be used for commercial printing, tags & labels, retail & packaging, identification & credentials, and outdoor applications. The ranges are available for both wide and narrow format which are used in several types of industries.



Â· Cosmo Sunshield: Premium window film suitable for both architectural and automotive applications. Designed to reduce 95% heat effect and save 10% in air-conditioning bills. Safety films to strengthen the glass and protect against shattering and UV ray protection; privacy films offering versatile and stylish way to maintain privacy and aesthetics.



Speaking about the participation, Kulbhushan Malik, Global Business Head, Cosmo Films said, â€œDrupa as a platform is known for inspiration, innovation, top-class knowledge transfer and a great platform to interact with our global partners and meet potential new customers. This brings to us the synergy between Drupa and Cosmo Films where innovation and R&D is at the core of our business practices. This ensures that our innovative offerings are loved by our customers both in domestic and international markets. We believe that Drupa will serve as a great platform to present these products to international markets. This will also strengthen our distribution network for all these product ranges including our new product launches and products from our new business verticals.



With strong focus on innovation, quality, and sustainable developments, Cosmo Films today stands as a preferred business partner for leading brands across industries and the globe. Through participation in such platforms, Cosmo Films plans to exchange industry insights, market demands, explore business opportunities and bring out new innovative solutions for the customers.





About Cosmo Films:



Cosmo Films is a global leader in specialty films for packaging, lamination, labeling and synthetic paper. With engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo Films over the years has been partnering with worldsâ€TM leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience. With manufacturing units in India and warehousing in different parts of the world, the company has been at the forefront of developing customer-centric solutions to deliver the finest product and service experience, backed by innovation, people, and processes.

