China, UAE Leaders Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 30 (KUNA) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Thursday discussed bilateral and regional cooperation, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

In their talks on the sidelines of the 10th Ministerial of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, Xi noted that the UAE is an important comprehensive strategic partner of China.

"In recent years, China-UAE relations have maintained a sound momentum of development, setting a good example for China-Arab states relations in the new era," Xi was quoted as telling Al-Nahyan.

Pointing out that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said, "It is an important juncture for China-UAE relations to build on past achievements and forge ahead."

Xi called on the two sides to consolidate cooperation in areas such as trade, energy and infrastructure, expand cooperation in high-tech fields such as information technology, artificial intelligence, digital economy and new energy, and strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation.

For his part, Al-Nahyan said the UAE attaches great importance to developing relations with China, places China at the top of its diplomatic priority and regards China as a long-term and reliable strategic partner.

He also said the UAE is willing to take the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to further deepen and expand cooperation in such areas as economy, trade, investment, energy, science and technology, education and culture.

"The relations between Arab and Gulf countries and China boast a solid foundation. Deepening and developing relations with China conforms to the common aspiration and fundamental interests of the people of Arab and Gulf countries," the UAE leader said, according to Xinhua.

On the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Xi stressed that the top priority is a comprehensive ceasefire and cessation of fighting to ease the humanitarian crisis, and the international community should unanimously support an early negotiated settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

"China and the UAE have the same stance on the Palestinian issue and should work together to push for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the issue," he said.

After the talks, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in various fields including investment, jointly building the Belt and Road, science and technology, peaceful use of nuclear energy, Chinese education, culture and tourism. (end)

mk













MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108277932