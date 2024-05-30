Slovenia Recognizes State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 30 (KUNA) -- The Slovenian has decided to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state, announced Foreign Tanja Fajon on Thursday.

"The process of recognizing an independent Palestine sends a strong message to other countries to follow the example of Slovenia," Fajon said in an X post.

She added that the move comes at a time when Slovenia is exerting efforts to cease fighting in the Gaza Strip, release prisoners, and encourage the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) to carry out more reforms.

However, the Slovenian parliament must also approve the government's decision in the coming days.

Slovenia has thus become the latest European country to recognize the State of Palestine.

Of the 27 members of the EU, Sweden, Cyprus, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria have recognized the State of Palestine.

Britain and Australia said they were considering recognition, but France said it was not the time. (end)

amg









MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108277931