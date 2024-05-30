Pakistan, Azerbaijan Agree To Enhance Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 30 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Thursday agreed to enhance their multifaceted cooperation in different areas during the visit of of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to further strengthen mutually beneficial Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in trade, investment, and security domains, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

While talking to the visiting Azerbaijani minister in Islamabad, Sharif expressed appreciation that both sides have always extended their full support to each other on issues of core interest, and reaffirmed that they would continue to do so at every international forum.

He said Pakistan would work closely with Azerbaijan to ensure the successful outcome of COP29 to be held in November this year.

For his part, the Azeri foreign minister thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and conveyed warm greetings of the Azeri leadership to the Prime Minister and assured him of Azerbaijanآ's strong desire to further solidify its ties with Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar led the Pakistani side during delegation level talks between the two countries. Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to enhance their multifaceted cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, connectivity, energy and defense, said Pakistan Foreign Office.

Addressing a joint news conference, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the two countries are taking measures to increase bilateral investment especially in the energy sector, noting that the joint working group on energy would be critical in promoting cooperation in this sector.

He said the two countries will also enhance parliamentary exchanges, strengthen cultural cooperation and promote people to people contacts including between students, academia, businessmen and tourists.

On his part, the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said his country's position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute has been consistent, saying it supports the peaceful solution of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Bayramov highlighted the potential that exists for promotion of cooperation between the two countries in the areas of trade and economy.

He said: "We have to invigorate our economic cooperation and make it more comprehensive, considering joint investment projects in diverse fields including energy, Information Technology, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, heavy industries, tourism and transport."

The Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan expressed the confidence that the next session of Pakistan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission to be held in Islamabad this year would add further impetus to their economic relations. (end)

sbk











MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108277930