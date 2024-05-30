US Sanctions Two CAR Entities Connected With Russia's Wagner

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 30 (KUNA) -- The United States announced Thursday it is designating two entities based in the Central African Republic (CAR) for their efforts in supporting destabilizing activities by the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group in Africa.

Mining Industries SARLU and Logistique Economique Etrangere SARLU have played a vital role in enabling Wagner Group security operations and illicit endeavors in CAR, Spokesman for the Department of State Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Russia's Wagner Group has committed widespread human rights abuses and appropriated natural resources across multiple countries in Africa, he noted.

A proxy military force of the Kremlin, the Wagner Group has carried out combat operations around the world, including in Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, he stated.

"Today's action reflects our continued efforts to counter the Wagner Group's damaging and destabilizing presence in Africa. The United States remains committed to deterring and disrupting Russia's destabilizing activities," he said. (end)

rsr







MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108277919