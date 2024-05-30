US Pres. To Visit France Next Week For Issues, Challenges

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 30 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden will to Normandy and Paris, France, from June 5-9, the White House said on Thursday.

On June 6, the President will deliver remarks and participate in engagements with First Lady Jill Biden to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, which paved the way for the liberation of France and Europe, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

73,000 brave Americans landed at Utah and Omaha beaches in Normandy on June 6, 1944, and the President will greet American veterans and their family members while in France to honor their sacrifice, it added.

On June 7, the President will deliver remarks at Pointe du Hoc, France, about the importance of defending freedom and democracy.

Then in Paris on June 8, President Emmanuel Macron of France and Mrs. Brigitte Macron with host President Biden and Dr. Biden for a State Visit.

"The State Visit will reflect the enduring and comprehensive relationship between the United States and France, our oldest ally, founded on shared democratic values, economic ties, and defense and security cooperation," she said.

Biden and Macron will have the opportunity to discuss a wide range of global challenges and bilateral issues, according to the statement. (end)

