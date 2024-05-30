UNHCR, Kuwait's Nouri Sign USD-500,000-Deal For Syrian Refugees

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Abdullah Al Nouri Charity Society have inked a partnership agreement worth USD 500,000 to enable some 400 Syrian refugee families in Jordan to meet their basics for six months.

Speaking to KUNA on the sidelines of the signing on Thursday, Jamal Al-Nouri, chairman of the society, affirmed keenness on continuing strategic partnership with the UNHCR as it is very professional in facilitating humanitarian acts.

Cooperative deals signed with the UNHCR over the last three years benefited more than 7,200 Syrian refugee families, he said.

He unveiled that the value of the four agreements signed with the UNHCR is estimated at about USD 2.5 million disbursed in cash to meet the needs of most needy Syrian families in Jordan.

He affirmed that the society will go on backing Syrian refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, and inside Syria until the humanitarian crisis ends.

Meanwhile, UNHCR representative in Kuwait Nisreen Rabiean said in a similar statement to KUNA that with the increased pace of humanitarian crises in the region, there is less focus on the conditions of Syrian refugees staying in areas near Syria that may lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

This is because the number of Syrian refugees in Jordan is estimated about 700,000 and they need about USD 55 million to improve their living conditions, she noted. (end) slm